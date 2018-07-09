Memphis boy becomes NYC officer for a day

A boy from the Bluff City had his birthday wish come true.
He became a New York City Police Department officer for a day. Dylan Gathing made the trip to NYC with his mother over the Fourth of July weekend.
A wish came true for Dylan Gathing who became a Police Officer for a day during his birthday trip to #NYC for the #FourthOfJuly weekend. The future is bright for this young man from Memphis, Tennessee. #NYPDconnecting pic.twitter.com/B9WMXFQYC3— Chief Nilda Hofmann (@NYPDCommAffairs) July 6, 2018
Tangania Gathing, Dylan's mother, told FOX13 her son has stopped watching cartoons, and only watches cop shows.
The dream birthday was made possible after she emailed the NYPD asking to bring him in.
