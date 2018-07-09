  • Memphis boy becomes NYC officer for a day

    A boy from the Bluff City had his birthday wish come true. 

    He became a New York City Police Department officer for a day. Dylan Gathing made the trip to NYC with his mother over the Fourth of July weekend. 

     Tangania Gathing, Dylan's mother, told FOX13 her son has stopped watching cartoons, and only watches cop shows. 

    The dream birthday was made possible after she emailed the NYPD asking to bring him in. 

     

