0 Memphis boy trapped under bus, badly hurt during deadly crash focused on getting back on field

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis family is counting their blessings Tuesday after their son is now recovering from a deadly bus crash in Arkansas.

Marquez Dobbins, 12, was one of the children trapped in Monday’s crash outside of Little Rock on their way back to Memphis.

He suffered eight broken ribs and internal bleeding after being trapped under the charter bus that overturned on I-30 early Monday morning.

But he survived and is one of four people still recovering tonight at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

“At that moment, I didn’t have anything on my mind,” Dobbins said. “I was just focused on how I was gonna get out.”

Dobbins told FOX13 he remembers falling asleep and dreaming before waking up to what seemed like a nightmare.

“I woke up. I was outside and under the bus,” Dobbins said. “I thought I wasn’t going to be able to play football anymore. At first, I was just concerned about that and then I was concerned about my friends.”

Dobbins said it was his first time traveling with the team for games. His first time in six years playing with the OMYA Eagles.

FOX13 learned the road conditions were clear during the time of the crash. The driver was identified as Eula Jarrett, 65.

Dobbins’ mother, Latasha Tate, told FOX13 she got the call in the middle of the night.

“When I saw the coach name, I thought they were going to say they were such and such miles away,” Tate said. “The first thing he [said] was I have some bad news. Then I went to thinking he was gonna say the bus broke down.

“Then he said the bus flipped over and I lost it.”

Tate said she’s happy her son is alive and doesn’t want to speculate the circumstances regarding what happened.

“I’m just waiting to see, because I don’t know what’s going on,” said Tate.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help this family deal with medical expenses. A link to that account can be found here.

