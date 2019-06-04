Memphis brothers pawned mother's car to drug dealer for crack, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two Memphis brothers are accused of pawning their mother’s car to a drug dealer in exchange for crack cocaine.
Timothy and Donnell Whitfield are charged with false reporting, which is a felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, Timothy Whitfield called police on May 26 to report a carjacking. He allegedly told officers he was on Jackson Avenue when a man ran up to his driver’s side window with an “assault style weapon.”
Whitfield told police the suspect pointed the gun at him and opened the door. He then ran away to “avoid being shot.”
Timothy Whitfield said he felt his life was in danger and the gun was within an arm’s reach when it was pointed at him, according to the affidavit of complaint.
Police said Whitfield’s story and the evidence “didn’t make sense.” Officers also claimed he “showed signs of being untruthful.”
Several days later, Timothy and his brother, Donnell, were brought in for questioning.
The affidavit states Timothy gave a written statement to police, in which he admitted that he and his brother pawned their mother’s 2016 Nissan Versa to a drug dealer in exchange for crack cocaine. He said the made up the story about the car being stolen.
Donnell gave police a statement corroborating that information, according to his arrest affidavit.
