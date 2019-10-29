0 Memphis business owner buys house for family in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis Business owner is paying it forward. This week he purchased a home for a family desperately in need of a new place to live.

A house in North Memphis will soon become the home where Gregory Boyd once thought he would never own.

"This is my house I can jump inside. I just did that this morning," Boyd said.

"I always say the system does not forgive but God does," Brown said.

Brown bought the North Memphis home a month ago.

Brown said he planned to rent the home out but last Friday he changed his plan.

"I can remember my coming up being shot in the mouth with a gun, I remember me coming up dropping out of high school. God blessed me," Brown said.

Boyd said after serving many years in prison and now having a family to provide for and protect he's blessed to get a second chance at a prosperous life.

"I was wrong in life for a lot of the things I did but I think my good far outweigh my evil," Boyd said

Brown said the giving from his family to others won't stop with this home to Boyd and his family.

Brown hopes this act of kindness will encourage others in Memphis to pay it forward and inspire to pull people in need up.

"My wife and I started a nonprofit called the HOOD. Helping others obtain dreams. We just want to bless the city of Memphis," Brown said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Boyd said he, his wife, and two-year-old child.

Sherman Brown said he and his partners are planning to give a vehicle to a family before thanksgiving.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.