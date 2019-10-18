0 Memphis business owner charged after shooting, killing man for allegedly stealing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis business owner is behins bars after police say he shot and unarmed man in the back.

According to court records, Charles Kalb is charged with first-degree murder and having a prohibited weapon.

Investigators said the victim, Lamorris Robinson, allegedly stole a chainsaw from a Mid-South business. Officers said the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back of his body.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Mount Moriah on Oct. 16 for a shooting investigation at the Mid-South Small Engines.

Robinson was unresponsive when they arrived. Kalb and four other people were detained.

Detectives said through speaking with witnesses, they learned the victim stole a chain saw from the business.

Kalb tried to stop Robinson from stealing it by shooting him in the back with a sawed-off shotgun, MPD said. Robinson was unarmed and was running away, court records said.

The shotgun barrel was only 14-inches long 'making it a prohibited weapon,' police said.

Charles Kalb was arrested and booked into 201 Poplar. He declined to give a statement and invoked his right to talk to an attorney.

This story has led us to ask, what exactly is the stand your ground law, and when can you use it?

It’s pretty situational, it depends on where you are, who you’re with, and what sort of danger you’re in.

As far as the incident Wednesday, police do not consider that self-defense.

The Stand Your Ground law is designed to protect people who use force when they’re in fear of their lives.

The law varies state by state. In Tennessee, the statute states any person using force likely to cause death or serious injury needs to have a reasonable belief of death or serious bodily injury.

Wednesday, investigators said Kalb shot Robinson outside a business on Mount Moriah Road in Memphis.

While Robinson was in a residence, business, dwelling, or vehicle unlawfully, it appears he was trying to escape without harming Kalb, which according to the statute, would mean this situation doesn’t fall understand your ground.

There’s a pretty lengthy list of situations where the stand your ground law doesn’t apply.

For example, if a person is allowed to be in a dwelling, business, residence or vehicle, someone can’t use deadly force on them legally.

Another example is if a law enforcement officer tries to enter a residence to do official work, force cannot be used in that situation.

