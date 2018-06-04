  • Memphis business vandalized with several racial slurs

    By: Scott Madaus

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis auto detail business was burglarized over the weekend and racial slurs were spray painted all over the inside of the business.

    The incident happened at Level Up in the 5100 block of Elmore. The owner walked in to find the racial slurs and derogatory phrases written all of the business.

    In some cases, it was done with paint. In others, it was done with ketchup.

    The business owner told FOX13 the crook or crooks broke in without damaging any of the doors. A PlayStation, and Xbox, a TV and even a car were stolen.

    When the owner went to check the security cameras, he came up empty.

    He explains how the suspect(s) were able to cover up the crime – and he explains why he won’t tell his kids about the incident – on FOX13 News at 5 and 6.

