Memphis businesses anticipate huge Liberty Bowl business surge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - We are just days away from the 60th AutoZone Liberty Bowl game.
Both Missouri and Oklahoma State are expected to draw tens of thousands of fans to Memphis, and that is good news for local businesses.
The live music is going, and the customers are flooding in. Business owners are now reaping the benefits from one of the busiest weeks on Beale Street: Liberty Bowl Week.
“We’ve been making Liberty Bowl fans happy for over 45 years,” said Jay Wells of Silky O’ Sullivan’s.
With thousands of fans flooding Memphis for the game, Wells said the estimated $25 million will be much needed for the local economy.
The biggest reason why officials say the turnout could be one of the biggest in the game’s history – on FOX13 News at 9.
