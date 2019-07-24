0 Memphis car dealerships being targeted by criminals, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Auto dealerships are being targeted by thieves in Memphis.

One dealership that had at least 20 cars stolen last week was hit again this week.

The General manager at Dealer’s Auto Auction near the Memphis International Airport did not want to go on camera but said he’s afraid of getting hit again.

Employees said it appears thieves drove through a fence before getting away with cars.

Some people who work in the area said it appears the same group of organized criminals are stealing cars off lots between 4:30 and 5:30 in the morning.

“I don’t think that’s a good thing, do you? It’s making crime and things in the city terrible isn’t it,” said Cheri Moore, who lives in Memphis.

Dealer’s Auto Auction on Democrat was hit Monday morning for the second time in less than a week.

Memphis Airport police are still working to learn exactly how many cars were taken Monday morning. A source said surveillance video shows the thieves who appear to be young getting in and out in about three minutes.

“They all need to be caught and go to jail,” Moore said.

Employees said someone knocked down a fence, jumped in cars and then drove them down a hill before two cars got stuck.

The same business was hit last week. According to the General manager, about 20 vehicles were stolen.

Memphis police also said Memphis Auto Auction on Old Getwell Road was hit on July 19. An employee said about six vehicles were stolen.

If you have any information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

People who work where Dealer’s Auto was hit said keys were left in the cars when the 20 vehicles were stolen.

