0 Memphis carjacking, attempted robbery through 'LetGo' app leads Southaven police to 4 suspects

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - What ended with a man being shot by a Southaven police officer actually started the night before in Memphis.

Southaven police told FOX13 one of the four men arrested was wanted for a carjacking in Memphis and a shooting in Southaven.

ORIGINAL STORY: Southaven police set up sting at gas station to catch suspects wanted for carjacking, shooting

Carrie Jones is thankful her 16-year-old daughter is alive after police said one of the suspects fired several shots at her in Southaven.

Jones said her daughter was trying to buy a phone through the app “LetGo.” According to police, the suspects met the teen outside her home off Yorktown Drive around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

“When they pulled up, there were a group of guys. They held a gun to her face and said, ‘Give me all your stuff,’” Jones said.

Jones told FOX13 someone shot at her daughter several times when she started to run. Luckily, she was not hit by any bullets.

Investigators said they then organized an undercover sting operation by contacting the suspects through that same app. The suspects met the undercover officers at the RaceWay gas station off Stateline Road the next day.

According to DeSoto County District Attorney John Champion, the men tried to escape after seeing an undercover officer approach his vehicle. The driver then rammed two undercover cars.

Champion told FOX13 officers then asked the four men to get out of the stolen vehicle. When the driver allegedly reached for a weapon, an officer fired one shot into the vehicle – striking the driver in the arm.

The driver was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Jones said she wants to warn other parents about meeting people online to help them avoid what her daughter went through.

“I just want to relay a message to any teenagers or parents. If you are going to buy something over internet or apps to do it in a public place,” she said.

The suspects have not yet been identified.

According to Memphis police, the carjacking happened around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday at a car wash on East Holmes Road. The victim told investigators someone pointed a gun at him and demanded the car.

The suspect then drove off. That vehicle was recovered at the RaceWay following the officer-involved shooting, but police have not yet said which of the suspect was connected to that carjacking.

