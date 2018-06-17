0 Memphis carjacking leaves 52-year-old man in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An East Memphis man was in the hospital on Sunday after being shot during what appeared to be an attempted carjacking.

A neighbor’s security cameras caught the criminals in the act. In the video you could see the 52-year-old man pull up in his driveway in the 4700 block of Flamingo Rd. around 1:00 Sunday morning.

He sat in his car for a few minutes, then two men, who were walking up the road, ran up to his car, one on either side, and either tried to rob or carjack the victim.

A few seconds later, you could see the flash of two shots being fired and the men take off running. One of those shots hit the victim in the stomach, the other in his backside.

The victim then backed out and drove himself to Baptist hospital where he was airlifted to Regional One.

FOX13 talked to the victims’ elderly mother who didn’t want to go on camera but said her son lives there with her and takes care of her.

She said he had surgery after the shooting and was upgraded from critical to stable condition.

The mother told us he’s a nice guy who doesn’t have enemies and this was a random act, a crime of opportunity.

The neighbor who caught the guys on camera didn’t want to be identified either, but he said crime has been going up in Colonial Acres and homeowners are banding together.

He said, “We Just communicate with each other and have each other’s phone numbers. We have the cameras we utilize for each other and keep them on each other’s houses, instead of just our own.”

That neighbor went on to say police plan to use his surveillance video to try and track the criminals down.

He had a message for other criminals thinking about praying on his neighborhood.

“They come up here, we’ll get a picture of them and they’re going to get caught,” he said.

If you have any information about the crime, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

