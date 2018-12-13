0 Memphis carjacking victim saved by jammed gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man who was carjacked says the suspect attempted to pull the trigger but it got stuck.

Memphis police are still searching for that man who’s believed to be in his early 20’s.

We’ve been telling you for months that in most of these situations, the doors are left unlocked and vehicles unattended. The victim said he regrets doing that before almost losing his life.

Mario Argueta demonstrated what happen to him Saturday when he was carjacked in broad daylight around 4:30 p.m.

Police said it happened at Q-Mart gas station in the 3500 block of Mendenhall Road.

“The guy… he took the gun, he pulled it,” Argueta said.

Police released video of the man they’re looking for. Argueta said the man attempted to pull the trigger, but the jammed gun saved his life.

Argueta said he parked at the gas station pump, before putting gas in his wife’s car that was parked at the pump close by.

When he opened his door to attempt to get back inside, the suspect pushed him away and pointed a black handgun towards Argueta telling him to get back.

“He tried to kill me, so I let the man leave with the car,” Argueta explained.

FOX13 was the first to tell you a week ago Memphis police released data showing the department investigated nearly 300 carjackings so far this year.

Argueta said the only thing he could think about was his family, including his children who witnessed the incident.

Keep in mind Memphis police say the carjackings are up nearly 49% since 2016.

Most of the suspects in those incidents are still on the run.

