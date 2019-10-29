0 Memphis charter school fighting to stay open after SCS investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis charter school is defending itself after a recent Shelby County District investigation.

Southwest Early College High School made it's final please to stay open during a grievance hearing with the school board on Monday.

If the school board votes to close the school, it would shutdown within a couple of weeks.

The closure would leave more than 130 students in limbo for the rest of the semester.

Edward Harper. a Southwest Early College High School board member, spoke at the hearing saying, "no one from the district outside of a two-day investigation spoke to us, checked out data or gave us time to rectify any issues before recommending to close our school."

A recent Shelby County Schools investigation found 60% of teachers were unlicensed or teaching without a waiver.

The school wasn't providing resources for some special education students, according to the investigation.

And Southwest Tennessee Community College plans to terminate its partnership with the school next may.

Administrators at Southwest Early College said they're working to secure another college partner, and they have a plan for addressing its teacher shortage.

Ashley Smith, CEO of Artesian Schools, Inc. said, "we have a very aggressive recruiting plan in place, and we are still actively interviewing licensed teachers, however, we have those four subs who are on our staff who are already enrolled in educational preparation programs, so they show us they want to be teachers. Most of these people have master's degrees."

If the school board votes to close Southwest Early College, administrators can appeal that decision to the state.

The school would remain open during the appeals process, with 133 students still enrolled, school officials are urging board members to think about those students when they make a final decision.

"They believe in our model and our school. They have worked too hard to let unsubstantiated and outside noise deter them from their dreams," said Harper.

During this hearing, parents and community members did not voice their opinions.

They will have a chance to weigh in on this possible closure Tuesday afternoon during the board meeting at SCS headquarters.

