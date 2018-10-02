  • Memphis child found sitting on cocaine and gun; man sentenced 120 months in prison

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was sentenced to 120 months imprisonment for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

    MPD arrested Antonio White, 38, on an unrelated warrant in the 3700 block of Walsingham Dr. near North Memphis in February 2017.

    When police were in the front room of the house, officers noticed a young child sitting on the couch.

    Investigators also found a Glock .40 caliber pistol and about 7.4 grams of cocaine under the couch cushion where the child was seated.

    Monday, White was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for the cocaine and firearms charges. Both sentences will be served concurrently.

    White was also a convicted felon at the time of the offense.

