Memphis child hit by vehicle in middle school parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews are on the scene at Raleigh Egypt Middle School where a child has been hit in the parking lot.
First responders were called to the 4200 block of Alive Ann Dr. Tuesday morning.
MFD told FOX13 the child was taken to Le Bonheur after the collision.
The condition of the child is unknown at this time.
FOX13 will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
