Memphis child molester sentenced to 110 years in prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The district attorney's office says a Memphis man who had a history of sexually abusing children has been sentenced to 110 years in prison.
On Oct. 16, Jimmie Liddell, 53, was sentenced after being convicted of sexually molesting four boys and two girls, all under the age of ten, in April 2016.
Officials said Liddell invited their parents for a barbecue, and he committed the crimes while they tended the grill outside.
Liddell was convicted in August on four counts of sexual battery, one count of attempted aggravated sexual battery, and one count of solicitation of a minor.
Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee called Liddell's behavior "unconscionable."
