Memphis church burglarized for 3rd time in 2 weeks

A Memphis church is left to pick up the pieces after it was burglarized for the third time in two weeks, according to the pastor.
The Living Life in Victory Church on Old Austin Peay Highway made headlines when someone broke in earlier this month.
It happened again on Tuesday.
The thief broke in through a door in the back of the building and cut copper piping from the air condition units. Copper is stolen and then sold to make money. The act causes thousands of dollars of damage.
The burglar also removed ceiling tiles.
Church members told FOX13 one person has been arrested. The name and charges have not been released by Memphis police.
FOX13's Shelby Sansone went inside the church to see pipes thrown across the ground, ceiling tiles and wires ripped and hanging freely.
