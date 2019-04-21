0 Memphis church holds first Easter service since fire destroyed sanctuary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The message of resurrection meant, even more, this Easter Sunday, as the members of First United Methodist Church in Memphis held their first Easter service since a fire destroyed their sanctuary.

Since that fire, nearly 12 years ago, churchgoers say they have a new appreciation for Easter’s message of rebirth.

“You don’t realize how much you miss a sanctuary until you don’t have one,” said Mary Lynne Wilson. She has spent the better part of 75 years at First United Methodist Church, or First Church, as it’s lovingly called. “This is a new start. I think that’s maybe what we needed.”



She was there in 2006, as her church home was consumed by flames and burned to the ground in Downtown Memphis.

“It was devastating to me,” Wilson told us. “This was my church home. It wasn’t just my church.”



A steel frame was all that stood in its place for nearly a decade, as the church raised money to replace the building.



“The church is a building. The real church is the people in that building that make it work,” Wilson said with a smile.



Reverend Andy Rambo tells us, after substantial donations, they were able to rebuild the chapel and open their doors last August. Giving Sunday’s Easter message of rebirth a little extra meaning this year.



“Easter is a time of new growth, new life, and resurrection. In some ways, that’s happening for us now,” explained Rev. Rambo.



Wilson says, it’s like coming home.

“This is a new beginning,” she added proudly. “That’s what Easter is all about. I feel the same way. It’s related to a new beginning. It’s a marvelous, marvelous feeling.”



First Church stood in Downtown Memphis for nearly 200 years before it faced the same fate as Notre Dame Cathedral.

Pastor Rambo says he hopes both churches will get the chance to serve for many Easters to come.



Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.