Memphis church vandalized, damage sustained to be about $50,000, pastor says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis church was ransacked and burglarized early Sunday morning.
One Church Memphis, which is located in the 3000 block of N. Watkins, was completely destroyed.Devante Hill is the lead pastor of the church and he told MPD he arrived at the church Sunday morning around 8 a.m. to see his church was vandalized.
Old Allen Station officers responded to the church just before 9 a.m. and a investigation is now underway to see who committed this crime. MPD told FOX13 the damage done to the church is between 15 and 20 thousand dollars.
Hill said the damages could be well over $50,000.
The pews had been completely destroyed, the instruments had been damaged, paint was thrown on the walls and several windows were broken. There were also several speakers stolen from the building.
MPD told FOX13 no arrests have been made at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.
