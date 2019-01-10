0 Memphis citizen law enforcement review board pushing for police reform

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The first meeting of the Citizen Law Enforcement Review Board for 2019 takes place Thursday.

This board is the last option for people who believe they have been mistreated by Memphis police.

The current chairperson told FOX13 a review of recent officer-involved shootings is on the table.

Chairperson Casey Bryant wants 2019 be a year that CLERB can make a break from a lack luster past.

"CLERB can be a body that is effective, that is efficient, that can hear complaints and make reasonable decisions," said Bryant.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

CLERB is the last option for people after the criminal and administrative process end and they are not satisfied.

Last year, CLERB reviewed cases and sent recommendations to Police Director Michael Rallings.

"For additional training, maybe a statement from the police department, several different types of things and none of them were considered," said Bryant.

In 2019, the chairperson promises to push harder for Memphis police to recognize CLERB's importance.

The board will also examine the recent officer-involved shootings if the victim makes a request after the TBI and MPD internal affairs have completed their respective probes.

CLERB cannot take criminal action but can push for reforms.

"We think this is a problem. This is problematic, and we want you to address it," Bryant said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.