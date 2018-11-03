Memphis City Council accepting applications for vacant seat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis City Council is now accepting applications for the District 1 vacancy left behind by outgoing councilmember Bill Morrison.
There are still two more vacancies to fill, but they can’t start that process yet.
Two other members – Dr. Edmund Ford Jr. and Janis Fullilove – were both elected to Shelby County positions in August, but they haven’t resigned yet.
Chairman Berlin Boyd said he is looking for their resignations any day now.
Boyd said his fellow members aren’t breaking the law by waiting to hand in their resignation letters.
City charter states they have until Nov. 30 to submit it.
But their delay is affecting how soon the council can appoint new members.
Boyd said they will appoint a replacement for District 1 on Nov. 20, and he’s hoping to fill the other vacancies in Districts 6 and 8 by the end of the year.
Once the resignations are submitted, the city council will have 30 days to appoint their replacements.
If you’re interested in the current vacancy, you have until Nov. 14 to submit an application.
