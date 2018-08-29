0 Memphis city council approves $788k project for Beale Street safety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis City Council just approved $788,000 to purchase security equipment for Beale Street.

And a large portion of that money will be allocated from the Beale Street Bucks program.

The council spent the day talking about taking action following a stabbing along Beale.

Council members are still discussing recommendations for Beale Street.

One thing is certain – the council will begin purchasing metal bollards for Beale Street.

Bollards are metal, vertical posts used to divert traffic from driving on that road. They will replace the wooden posts currently on Beale Street.

They debated for hours about Beale Street safety after a number of incidents, such as the recent stabbing.

Mayor Jim Strickland is asking city leaders to bring back ‘Beale Street Bucks.’ That would mean people would pay a fee to get on the street.

Some think it’s a bad idea.

“When you come to Memphis you create an atmosphere where you want people to pay for everything and to me that’s not the vision we have for our city,” said council member Jamita Swearengen.

Some city leaders argue Memphis could face backlash by charging people to get on the iconic street.

Some say it could be viewed as a form of discrimination.

“The council spoke a year and a half ago and we asked you to please discontinue charging to get on Beale Street,” said Swearengen.

The council approved the allocation of more than $400,000 that was generated by the previous Beale Street Bucks program to move forward for the Downtown Memphis Commission to start purchasing bollards.

The remainder of the money will possibly come from a combination of management fees on Beale Street and grants.

Council member Kemp Conrad was outspoken about Beale Street Bucks.

“It sounds like the issue is the charge and I guess the question for council is if there have been, 24 stampedes and only one of them was when we didn’t, well we did do the charge, would that not be evidence enough for you,” said Conrad.

The idea of possibly charging at 2:00 a.m. was also up for debate.

