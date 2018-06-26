0 Memphis city council approves July rate increase for electricity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As thousands of MLGW customers wait for their power restored after the weekend's storms, we are just days away from paying more for electricity.

The Memphis City Council recently approved a two percent rate increase to start next month.

The utility told council members it needs the extra money to upgrade aging equipment that can break down during storms and can cause widespread outages.

Without power since Saturday, the summer heat drove a couple in Whitehaven to stay in their car with the air conditioning turned on.

Another homeowner, Michael Gray, said he is fed up.

"I am just glad to see them," said Gray.

Next month, Gray and everyone else's MLGW electric bill will increase by two percent.

MLGW pleaded with the city council to allow rates to go up. The company claimed it didn't have enough cash in reserves in case of an emergency and needs the money to buy new equipment and limit the number of power outages after a storm.

"We need to spend the money and upgrade the equipment,” Memphis City Councilwoman Patrice

Robinson told FOX 13. “It is old. It has been fixed as much as it can be fixed and now we need to replace it."

FOX13 scanned the MLGW budget for this fiscal year and discovered the company plans to spend $112 million on capital improvements, such as purchasing new substations, replacing old transformers, tree trimming and storm restoration.

This rate hike will generate over $13 million, officials said.

MLGW told FOX13 utility rates are not expected to go up in 2019 for electricity, gas and water because the utility president will not ask council for another increase.

