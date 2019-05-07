Memphis city council approves millions of dollars in funding to repave city roads

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis City Council approved millions of dollars to repave roads in the city.
City leaders have a goal of repaving 250 miles of city streets in 2019. So far, 22 miles have been repaved.
Now the city will have money to repave roads like Cooper Street, Getwell Road, Airways Boulevard and others.
“We've received a lot of curiosity about Airways from Shelby Drive to Stateline and the public’s been like, ‘Okay yeah, so we've been telling them we are getting ready to repave,’” said Robert Knecht, director of Public Works. “We want to get as much work going, keep it going and get 350 lane miles approved this year.”
Knecht said 80 percent of the money comes from a federal grant and 20 percent from the city.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
In the meeting, city council approved using a little more than $5.3 million in federal funding and more than $1.3 million from the city of Memphis.
Knecht said if people think their roads need to be repaved to call 311.
“We’ll look at it, make a decision and if it needs to be resurfaced we add it to the list,” he said.
According to Knecht, on average, streets are paved every 25 years. But he said major streets can be repaved more depending on how often it is traveled on.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}