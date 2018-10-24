Memphis City Council approves money to create new ‘educational' campaign ahead of election day

The Memphis City Council voted 5-3 to approve funds for a new campaign ahead of the Nov. 6 midterm elections.
Councilman Berlin Boyd told FOX13 the campaign is to inform voters about three referendums they will decide on during election day.
Those include abolishing runoff voting and extending term limits to three for city council and city mayor positions.
Steve Mulroy of Save IRV Memphis told FOX13 it’s a conflict of interest.
“It helps to extend their time in office,” said Mulroy. “It helps to make elections less competitive. It helps them stay in power longer.
“The City Council under cloak of night did an add-on item and did same-night minutes to rush this through.”
The vote wasn’t on the agenda Tuesday.
The city council now has allocated up to about $40,000 for the campaign. It’s unclear how much it’ll cost.
The money will come from a general council fund, according to Boyd.
“Our position is to educate,” Boyd said. “It’s primarily about education. That’s our position. We’re just setting forth an educational campaign.”
Three people voted “NO” in today’s count: Kemp Conrad, Worth Morgan and J. Dord Canale.
