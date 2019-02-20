Memphis city council approves plan to de-annex South Cordova

CORDOVA, Tenn. - Memphis City Council approved plans on Tuesday to de-annex South Cordova.
Starting in 2021, the suburb will no longer be a part of the city of Memphis.
The city and county’s staff members will spend the next couple of years transitioning South Cordova out of the city, by moving them to county services for fire, police and trash collections.
Dozens of South Cordova residents packed the council chambers to show their support of the de-annexation.
Some residents think the de-annexation will improve their property values and save the city money.
“The really good news is when you study the numbers, it’s a good decision for all of Memphis because without the outlining areas, they really can focus on the core and that’s what’s important,” Patti Possel, a South Cordova resident said.
In 2021, South Cordova will pay supplemental tax bills to the city of Memphis for about two and a half years.
By 2024, it will not owe the city any taxes.
Councilman Martavius Jones was the only person who opposed the decision and voted against the de-annexation.
Before Councilman Sherman Greer supported the plan, he said it was troubling that people associate lower property taxes with the city.
“It should never be an us vs. you all kind of thing,” Greer said.
Some South Cordova residents disagree with Greer’s viewpoint.
“They get to be an urban area, we get to be a suburban area,” Possel said. “It makes a whole healthy county. The stronger we are together as an entire county.”
