Memphis City council candidate arrested for pulling gun outside polling station, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A candidate running for District 7 city council seat has been arrested for pulling a gun at a Memphis polling station.
According to MPD, the incident happened September 16 at the Dave Wells Community Center located on Chelsea Ave. Details surrounding the incident are very limited, but MPD told FOX13 an arrangement was made between the victim and Smith prior to the conversation where Smith pulled a gun.
Witnesses told MPD they confirmed the victim's story saying a gun was pulled by Smith.
Smith was arrested on Wednesday and posted bond later that day. Smith's bond was $5,000.
FOX13 reached out to Shelby County Election Administrator Linda Philips for comment.
