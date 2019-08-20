Memphis City Council considering expanding driver's license reinstatement program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Today, the Memphis City Council will debate if a driver's license reinstatement program should be expanded.
Last year, Councilman Berlin Boyd created the program to mark the 15th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King's Assassination.
The reinstatement program was so successful that the council will decide if it needs an upgrade.
If passed, more people will be eligible to keep their license, while still paying off traffic tickets.
We're working to find out how many people would benefit from the extended program.
