Memphis city council debating proposed changes to Tom Lee Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis city council was shown the plans for Tom Lee Park by the Memphis River Parks Partnership on Tuesday.

Many council members addressed concerns and excitement for the plan.

One councilman talked about making sure drainage and sewer requirements were met, while another expressed concerns about Riverside Drive condensing to two lanes.

Officials with MRPP emphasized there will be more space for events like the Beale Street Music Fest and BBQ Fest.

Councilman Frank Colvett Jr. believes the plan could change once engineers and a construction manager take a look at it.

“It’s going to be incredibly important to make sure Memphians get involved to make sure power requirements, sewer requirements, and water requirements even turf requirements for heavy usage and drainage are also addressed because what is point of putting up beautiful project if it muddies up again?” said Colvett Jr.

Another topic was discussed about possibly narrowing Riverside Drive to two lanes.

One lane will travel north and the other south.

“We’ve taken parking and moved the parking out of the park, split it up and spread it along Riverside Drive so you can park along the piece of the park you want to visit,” said MRPP director of external affairs George Abbott.

Councilman Martavius Jones said he plans on reaching out to people in his district to hear any concerns about the possible changes with the road.

“People who live here and have to come and go from home and work I think they’ll have some issues I may have overlooked,” said Jones.

The process is still in the early stages, but officials believe the plans are pretty much set in stone.

MRPP officials said if construction happens to interfere with plans in 2020, there will be an alternate location downtown.

“We don’t even have construction drawings or schematic designs yet, so we don’t know what the schedule is. If it’s not possible I know Memphis in May has met with downtown Memphis commission and presented four or five alternate sites, keeping still downtown to keep the 2020 festival downtown,” said Abbott.

Memphis in May officials are having a board meeting with their architect to see how the new plan fits in with Memphis in May events.

