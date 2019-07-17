0 Memphis city council debating proposed ordinance for ban on plastic bags

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis city council is no longer considering a plastic bag tax. Instead, there is a proposed ordinance for a ban on plastic bags entirely.

The only problem is Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill that stops city governments from banning plastic bags.

Councilman Berlin Boyd said he plans on pushing the ordinance anyways.

“We want to make sure we can create an environment that’s conducive and safe for all citizens. We have a future coming up in the city of Memphis and our goal is to protect our waterways,” said Boyd.

Body said the city spends $2.5 to $3 million each year to dispose the bags.

Boyd believes if the city passes the ban they could speak to legislators in Nashville. He said he is also looking at other options.

“Unless the Attorney General weighs in and determines we are in our right as local legislators to pass this act,” said Boyd.

Other council members like Worth Morgan argue the timing isn’t right.

“We could’ve done this last year but then since state law has changed, it would be my preference rather than using committee or ordinances or council just to drive the discussion than if we want to have a discussion and drive it to Nashville instead,” said Morgan.

Boyd said it’s worth putting up a fight against Nashville.

He referenced the city’s push to take down confederate statutes.

“When we rallied to remove those monuments, Nashville said we couldn’t. It violated everything, but by us having the fortitude and tenacity to figure out a way to work around it. We were successful in legally removing those statues,” said Boyd.

Boyd said he would use his own money to travel to Nashville to lobby for a ban on plastic bags.

This is only the second reading of the ordinance. The final reading and vote is on August 6.

