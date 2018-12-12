0 Memphis city council delays vote on MLGW rate hike

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Much of the city of Memphis is on the edge of their seats as they await a decision on whether or not their utility bills will increase.

That topic was brought up once again at the Memphis City Council Tuesday, but folks are going to have to wait a little longer.

MLGW said they need to raise rates in order to modernize their equipment. The council is faced with a hard decision regarding whether or not to allow the rate hike, in a city where many have a hard time paying their bills as-is.

"We'd like to have our budget prepared to go into effect January 1,” said MLGW Chief, J.T. Young.

He was prepared to make his case Tuesday regarding why, he said, MLGW needs to increase rates.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

"We'd like to go ahead and start working with our suppliers, and we'll start getting into position to prepare for some bond issues which are associated with our request, so we'd like to get that started as soon as we can into the year," Young said.

He didn't get that chance. Four council members weren't at the meeting, so a motion was made to delay the vote until those members could weigh in.

Patrice Robinson, one of the members not at the meeting, chairs the MLGW committee.

"Even though the new rates, if approved, won’t go into effect until July 1, we actually want to help our customers receive the benefits of some of these improvements as soon as possible. In order to do that, we'd like to get it approved by the 1st, so we can get going,” Young said.

MLGW said their infrastructure is crumbling. They need about $10 a month more from customers to make improvements.

"What we are asking for is the ability to make improvements to the infrastructure. Associated with that, of course, will be additional investment. I think it's very, very important for the quality of life for our customers to experience the improvements they need and deserve,” Young said.

Young added that MLGW hopes to have the budget approved by the end of the year, leaving him one more City Council meeting to plead his case. And leaving council with deciding whether their constituents can afford the hike.

"We understand MLGW is in a very interesting and complex situation. They really need money for infrastructure. I think every council member will have to search deep within on making that decision,” City Council Chairman Berlin Boyd told FOX13.

He said the council is used to making tough decisions and will make their decision on the possible rate increase at their Dec. 18 meeting.

Others are not so confident, as there are currently three vacancies on the board and disagreement on whether those members can take any official votes.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.