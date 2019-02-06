Memphis city council delays vote on proposed MLGW rate hikes, budget

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MLGW hoped that the Memphis city council would make a final decision on a proposed rate hike for customers Tuesday night.
However, that vote has been delayed.
For months, MLGW has been in talks with the city over what they thought customers could afford.
The issue kept getting pushed back when council was not at full capacity. Then council did not like MLGW’s first proposals.
MLGW came back with a third option, which wouldn’t call for any increases in 2019. But beginning in 2020, electricity would increase by about $5 a month for customers.
By 2023, customers would see an increase of about $18 total on their monthly bills.
The company’s president told FOX13 the rate hike, to some extent, is going to be necessary to repair its crumbling infrastructure.
The rate increases and proposed budget are now held until council’s meeting on Feb. 19.
FOX13's Kirstin Garriss digs deeper into the controversial solution, and how much it will take to fix the problem -- on FOX13 News at 10.
