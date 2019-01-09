0 Memphis city council fills all vacant seats, ending months-long stalemate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The stalemate that stalled business from continuing as scheduled for months in the Memphis city council has appeared to end Tuesday after the District 1 vacancy was filled.

City council appointed Sherman Greer for the vacant seat in District 1 – a vacancy that has caused much controversy – and Greer was just sworn in.

#NEW: City Council appoints Sherman Greer to fill the district one vacancy. Greer was nominated by Patrice Robinson and received 8 yes votes from council. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/Tx9kMMyE36 — Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) January 8, 2019

Greer is the Executive Assistant to the President for Government Relations and Athletic Director at Southwest Tennessee Community College.

Greer was nominated by Patrice Robinson in a write-in format, while no other names were nominated.

The candidate received eight ‘yes’ votes, while two council members passed.

Meanwhile, Robinson became the council’s new Vice Chairman, and Kemp Conrad was named the new city council Chairman.

The council also filled the District 8 vacant seat.

NEW: Cheyenne Johnson, former shelby County assessor, has been appointed and sworn in to the super district 8 vacancy. This is Janis Fullilove’s old seat. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/RGBQS9HUrc — Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) January 8, 2019

Cheyenne Johnson, the former Shelby County Assessor, was sworn in Tuesday as well.

The last vacant seat was filled Tuesday too, with Gerre Currie winning the seat.

NEW: City Council appoints Gerre Currie to district six seat - making history with four African American women on council for the first time. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/f4micaf9c4 — Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) January 9, 2019

Currie will represent District 6 in the council.

