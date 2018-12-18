Memphis city council member wants to vote on MLGW budget immediately

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One Memphis city council member wants a special election if no replacement can be found to fill three vacancies on the council.
Council member Patrice Robinson said important city business is being held up, pointing to the MLGW budget for 2019.
Robinson said MLGW needs to get started upgrading its equipment and needs a budget. She told FOX13 if her colleagues can’t decide on who to fill the vacancies, then there should be a special election.
According to Robinson, only new equipment purchased by MLGW can reduce future outages that happened Sunday.
The utility company’s new budget is in limbo, however, because of the impasse to fill one council vacancy that has now grown to three.
To get a special election would take seven votes, something the council cannot seem to do to decide on a replacement for District 1 in the first place.
