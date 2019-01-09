0 Memphis city council members torn over possibility of sports betting on Beale Street

Sports betting could be coming to Beale Street if some Shelby County commissioners get their way.

FOX13 brought you this story last month. Early in 2019, it is one small step closer to reality.

The Memphis City Council discussed the possibility of bringing it to Beale Street this morning.

While nothing has been set in stone, some big hurdles will have to be cleared before anyone will be able to place bets on Beale.

If approved by the state, Shelby County will then have to go through the city to officially make it happen.

One Memphis city council member said bringing sports betting to Beale Street will attract more than just dollars – it will also attract crime.

Council member Joe Brown explained why he doesn’t support the resolution.

Brown said bringing sports betting to Beale Street is a public safety concern.

He said he’s shocked that some city leaders are supporting this.

“There’s going to be a lot of homicides on Beale Street because if it passes, once they find out where the money is, that’s where the robbers come,” said Brown.

Brown said lack of security means more crime one of America’s iconic streets.

“You have to build a facility and plus have the type of security that you have to have, I mean we need to make a focus on something that could actually bring us a lot of revenue,” he said.

County commission passed a resolution that amended its legislative agenda to request the Tennessee General Assembly allow sports betting on the historic street.

State Sen. Raumesh Akbari is sponsoring sports betting legislation.

Some of those dollars would go towards education and infrastructure in Shelby County.

