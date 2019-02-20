Memphis city council passes some MLGW utility rate hikes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Your utility bill will go up starting next month.
Memphis city council voted Tuesday night to increase your water bill but there won’t be any rate hikes for electric or gas.
Starting in March, your water bill will increase about $0.45 a month and the increase will continue until February 2020.
MLGW officials said the increase in your water bill will generate about $2.5 million, which would offset the company’s deficit.
This vote comes after MLGW met with more than 100 people last week discussing the rate increases and how it would impact your wallet.
FOX13 talked with customers from across Memphis and some said they could afford a few extra bucks a month, but others said any increase would be a hardship.
President J.T. Young said MLGW needed this additional revenue to make infrastructure improvements.
And now, he said the company will have to rethink where to go from here.
Council will revisit rate increases again this fall.
