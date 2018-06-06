0 Memphis City Council plans to review safety measures on Beale Street

Memphis City Council is getting to review and decide on new safety measures on Beale Street. The question is how will the city pay for them.

Paying for any safety improvements will costs money once the city council makes a decision.

One idea to raise money would be the return of Beale Street Buck, a type of cover cost that was controversial.

The Memphis City Council voted to end the program last year but there is still $400,000 in reserves.

It was credited with reducing crowds that could lead to a surge, another name for a stampede.

FOX13 told the safety consultant hired by the city about the shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

Peter Ashwin of Event Risk Management Solution told FOX 13 he witnessed firsthand a surge that happened during the Memorial Day weekend. It helped him to understand the challenges when it comes to crowds on Beale.

"We did have one yes" confirmed Jennifer Oswalt, president of the Downtown Memphis Commission who added "it started because of a fight and he got tips about the activity around it and how people reacted."

Ashwin and his firm are putting together their final report to present to the city council.

If his recommendation are expensive, will city leaders consider resurrecting the controversial Beale Street Bucks program?

It was a cover charge of sorts to enter Beale. "It is being considered, primarily it would be a funding mechanism to help keep the street safe" said Oswalt.

She told FOX13 it would be up to the city council to bring back the bucks program.

"Right now I don't foresee it happening, Beale Street Bucks coming back" said City Council Chairman Berlin Boyd who told FOX13 the council will face some tough choices once the new safety plan is released.

Council will have to select what works, how much it will cost and ways to pay for it. Chairman Boyd told FOX13 "this council needs to think long and hard to find a way so that we can maintain some level of peace on Beale Street."

