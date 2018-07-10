Memphis city council seeking over 200 more police cameras for public areas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Better security and safety could be coming to your local neighborhood libraries, community centers and parks.
City council chairman Berlin Boyd wants the City of Memphis to spend $1.5 million to buy 210 more police cameras.
Police cameras make some people feel safer.
Tom Lee Park has several, and they attract walkers and runners – both morning and night.
"Just make you feel comfortable, make you feel safe,” said Bridget Toney, a Southaven resident. “You can come out and walk. I am here by myself and just enjoy the scenery."
Markeith Wilson told FOX13 he’d walk with his son in other city parks if they had better security.
FOX13 showed Wilson a resolution before the Memphis City Council outlining the spending plan.
The new cameras would be placed in public facilities such as parks, libraries and community centers.
Wilson believes more cameras will bring people back to public places because they will “feel more comfortable going places."
Through an open records request to the City of Memphis, FOX13 discovered the city currently has 555 police cameras.
Many of them were bought by homeowners living in neighborhoods to drive away criminals. Others are the sentinel cameras placed by MPD.
These new cameras will be decided by the seven council members who represent seven districts.
Bridgett Toney says council ought to ask voters for suggestions.
"The community should be able to decide on that," said Toney.
