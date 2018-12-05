0 Memphis city council stalemate turns into standoff; city business on hold

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis city council business is on hold after four members walked out and refused to come back to Tuesday night’s meeting.

Tensions boiled over while voting for a candidate to fill the District 1 vacancy, which remains deadlocked between Rhonda Logan and Lonnie Treadaway.

Council members Joe Brown, Martavius Jones, Jamita Swearengen and Patrice Robinson all walked out of the meeting after council passed a motion to reopen the voting process to the six candidates who originally applied for the district one vacancy.

“We would rather be part of walk out than be part of a sham to put someone in that position who isn’t entrenched in the community,” said Jones.

This group said they believe Logan is the only qualified candidate for the district and they walked out because they believe the process wasn’t fair.

“We want to do so in a fair and consistent manner. That’s all we ask for, fair and consistent,” said Jones.

Logan said this walkout sends a clear message to district one.

“It’s a new day. The people spoke and it’s not about politics but it’s about serving the people,” said Logan.

But the other top candidate Treadaway disagrees.

“Diversity is what makes Memphis so beautiful and we’re taking a little bit of that away when we act like this,” said Treadaway.

The vote was suspended to Dec. 18, which is the same day council is expected to vote for District 6 and eight vacancies.

“They want to hold up democracy in our city than that’s their decision, that’s on them,” said council member Frank Colvett Jr.

Since city council doesn’t have a quorum without those four members, city business is on hold and they can’t vote on any financial transactions or city issues.

“Holding up the functions of government because you can’t get your way – that’s borderline childish,” said Colvett.

The vote remains deadlocked because neither candidate has received the necessary seven votes to win the seat. This is partly because some members like Chairman Berlin Boyd are passing each time, which he is legally allowed to do.

On Tuesday, Boyd said he’s been getting threats about how he should or shouldn’t vote.

“It’s a combination of horse trading, ‘If you vote for this candidate, I will get this candidate to support whoever you want for district six or district eight or if you don’t vote for this candidate, I’ll have this person run against you in 2019,” said Boyd about the kinds of message he’s gotten lately.

He said he has been neutral, and he will continue passing each time.

“When you’re talking about voting and talking about doing favors, trading favors and trading votes for vote - that’s too risky and that’s too on the line for me,” said Boyd. “Therefore, with it being on the line that’s the reason why I pass and will continue to pass because I’m not going to jail for nobody.”

Boyd said he can delay the vote until council can come together. At this point, he said a special election to fill the seat is out of the question because it would cost $1 million.

FOX13 pressed Boyd about why a special election wasn’t considered earlier and he said he can’t force city council members to do something.

“They chose not to resign, and I supported them not resigning because that’s their decisions but if you look at it now, it put us in this predicament, but we will get through it,” said Boyd.

Starting Wednesday, city council will meet daily at 4 p.m. until they can reach a quorum.

Additionally, attorneys for the City of Memphis, city council and MLGW have been asked to file a motion in Chancery Court to compel those four council members who walked out to come back to meeting sessions.

Council must vote on several time major items like MLGW’s budget and rate hikes, which were supposed to do decided Tuesday evening.

A spokesperson for MLGW told FOX13 they can continue operating under its 2018 budget for the rest of the year.

