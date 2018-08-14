Memphis city council to discuss $5 million budget for ‘Bicentennial Gateway' project

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis' 200th birthday is just months away.
City leaders are gearing up to help position the Bluff City for a successful third century. But the celebration of the one that was could cost a pretty penny.
On Tuesday, the city council will be discussing a budget for the "Bicentennial Gateway” plan.
The plan is in next year's budget for more than $5 million.
“Memphis has a lot of history. I’ve enjoyed learning about it and continuing to learn about it,” said Mario Thel.
The $5 million will be coming out of TDZ reserve funds toward the project.
“I think it’s clear what areas need help,” Thel said.
The project is comprised of five development zones.
Renovations at the Convention Center, Pinch District, Mud Island, Uptown and in the Riverfront, all with the intent of developing a new sense of travel for the state's most traveled gateway.
Realtor Lisa Robinson said it's a smart move.
“I do think our riverfront is underutilized that is a major feature of the city,” Robinson said.
FOX13 reached out to the councilman overseeing tomorrow's committee discussing the topic -- he wasn't available for comment.
