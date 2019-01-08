Memphis City Council to discuss possibility of sports betting on Beale Street

Sports betting could be coming to Beale Street if some Shelby County commissioners get their way.
FOX13 brought you this story last month. Early in 2019, it is one small step closer to reality.
The Memphis City Council is expected to discuss the possibility of bringing it to Beale Street this morning.
While nothing has been set in stone, some big hurdles will have to be cleared before anyone will be able to place bets on Beale.
If approved by the state, Shelby County will then have to go through the city to officially make it happen.
FOX13 will be inside the meeting and will bring you the latest updates, LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
