0 Memphis city council votes down waste plant expansion in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Whitehaven residents are claiming victory after Memphis city council voted down Waste Connections plans to upgrades its current facility on East Brooks Road.

“We still have a voice and thank God [council] listened. Even they kept trying to say, ‘Well we can help you.’ No, you’re not helping us when you vote yes to bring more stuff,” said Rita Davis, who lives right behind the facility.

Davis was one of dozens who brought signs to the city council meeting.

She said Waste Connections of Memphis hasn’t been a good neighbor and she didn’t want the company growing its operations in her backyard.

“The fumes that I smell – I can’t stand it and as the weather gets hot, it’s horrendous. It’s like you run to get out of the stench. I don’t even raise my windows because of the stench,” she said.

Caissa Public Strategy, the PR firm working with Waste Connections, said the company can’t improve conditions because of limited space.

“They are double and triple parking in a lot of places and they got containers going up to the lined-up residents, the neighbors. So, without having that expansion you’re not going to be able to move those containers away from property lines,” said Adrian Bond with Caissa Public Strategy.

Without this approval, Bond said the company is limited with what they can do next.

“Waste Connections wants to be the best neighbor it can be, and it’s unfortunate because they are limited in what they can do because of the confined space that they’re currently operating in,” he said.

Bond told FOX13 it may be as long as 18 months before Waste Connections can present a new proposal to the city.

