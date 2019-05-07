MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Beale Street Bucks is coming back, at least through the end of May.
The Memphis city council voted Tuesday 7-5 in favor of bringing the program back for certain high-traffic weekends in the Bluff City, according to council member Frank Colvett.
The vote came just days after a shooting near Beale Street on the final night of the Beale Street Music Festival caused a chaotic scene on the iconic street.
Hundreds of people stampeded Sunday night after shots were fired nearby, causing a hectic scene for security and police on hand.
That incident prompted city leaders to reevaluate how they could make Beale more secure during major weekends, such as events for Memphis in May.
As of right now, anyone looking to walk on Beale for the following weekends through the end of May will need to pay $5:
- May 10-11
- May 16-18
- May 24-27
- May 31
It is unclear how long the program will stick around after May.
