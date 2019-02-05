0 Memphis city council wants EDGE board to reevaluate incentive packages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Days after Electrolux announced plans to close its Memphis plant, a city council member wants the EDGE board to reevaluate which companies become a priority for incentive packages.

“We can’t just on a willy nilly basis be handing out an incentive for a company just because they meet the criteria. We have to be able and be willing to say no,” said Martavius Jones. “We can’t seem desperate for jobs, especially those jobs that are not going to do anything to lift the annual income for Memphians.”

Jones spent the last two years as the city's liaison for the EDGE board. Following Electrolux's closure in Memphis, he believes it’s time city and county leaders to set new priorities for what kind of industries should receive these tax breaks.

One of those first priorities on his list is evaluating companies based on their potential incomes for employees.

“Futuristically look out five or 10 years. What are going to be the dynamic industries that will pay $50, 60, 70,000? To me, those are the types of jobs that we need to be pursuing and those that we need to be incentivizing,” said Jones.

The Electrolux deal was completed before the EDGE board was formed, and now there are more rules, regulations and safeguards in place when it comes to pilot agreements.

Al Lewis, a member of the Memphis coalition of concerned citizens, said he isn't against incentives, but he believes city and county officials should have more oversight for EDGE board decisions.

Right now, there's one non-voting member from both the Memphis city council and the Shelby County Commission.

“When you see this lack of oversight on this huge project, how often has that happened? And what are our elected officials willing to do? Are they will to hold hearings to hold these companies accountable?” said Lewis.

EDGE staff said Electrolux will submit its 2018 annual performance report sometime this week.

