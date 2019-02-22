0 Memphis city councilman facing backlash for offensive comments during meeting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis City Councilman Berlin Boyd is facing criticism after saying an offensive comment during a council meeting on Monday.

"This is why I haven't been supporting these increases because every time I ask a question I get five different answers," Councilman Boyd said during the meeting. "This is your email, sir. This is your email. Now you're talking like I'm re****** and you sent this to me."

FOX13 bleeped Boyd’s comment where he uses a derogatory term describing the less advanced in mental, physical or social development.

Hunter Demster, a local activist, said he watched the video online and was appalled by what he heard.

"When you are an elected official representing the city of Memphis, I think you should have more self respect and respect for citizens," Demster told FOX13.

Demster told FOX13 that offensive comments from Boyd are not unusual.

He said he was kicked out of a city council meeting in December after calling it a circus. Demster swore on the way out, and then Boyd said: “Just like your momma, how about that?”

FOX13 asked Mayor Jim Strickland about his thoughts on the meetings' recent outburst.

"I think all parties involved in the political process shoud show respect for each other and a part of being in the government is listening," Strickland told FOX13.

FOX13 reached out to Boyd for comment.

Boyd told us he is on vacation and will make a comment when he returns.

Demster thinks that Boyd should apologize for his words.

"I think he needs to apologize and go to some schools and teach why it's important not to use words like that," Demster said.

