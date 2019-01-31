0 Memphis city leaders exploring idea of using pothole detection technology

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The City of Memphis is looking at some new technology to help deal with its pothole problem.

A new self-tracking and reporting tool could help the city know when and where to fix its trouble spots.

Mayor Jim Strickland announced the city is working with a major tech company to scan each street. Cameras would be placed on city vehicles and those cameras will track the potholes.

The city has filled over 9,000 potholes this year alone.

“If they fill 9,000, they’re working,” said Isaiah Hopson, who works at the South Memphis tire shop.

He said now is the time the shop sees more customers.

"We get a lot of people that come up here saying 'I hit this pothole,'" Hopson said.

Strickland said the city is working to pilot a program that would scan Memphis streets. It would detect potholes, or even future potholes, in the process.

It would involve attaching cameras to city vehicles like garbage trucks. The cameras would then scan the roads and automatically generate a report to fill it.

“If they would find out where they are before they happen, that’ll be great,” said driver Charlene Daniels.

Though it could mean a little less customers, Hopson said it’s not a bad look for the city.

“That’s a genius idea. Much needed,” Hopson said.

FOX13 reached out to the City of Memphis. They said they're still in the early stages with this program and aren’t releasing more details at this time.

