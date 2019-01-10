Memphis city leaders preparing for future TIPS funding for numerous upgrades throughout area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The City of Memphis and other local municipalities in the Memphis area are already thinking about transportation funding in the future.
Friday, Jan. 11 is the application deadline for TIPS.
City engineers held a public listening session for their applications for the federal grant money.
The applications sent on Friday will be considered for public transportation projects happening after 2020.
We are currently in a TIPS funding cycle spanning from 2017 to 2020.
Many of the projects include bike projects, bridge and road improvements, signage and public transportation upgrades.
