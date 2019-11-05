0 Memphis city leaders say a lot of potholes go unreported

Memphis will notice more potholes on the roads because we are getting closer to the end of the year and colder temperatures are approaching.

A spokesperson with the city of Memphis is encouraging people to report potholes to the 311 number.

The potholes are nearly impossible to avoid.

China West learned the hard way when she had to dish out at least $200 after hitting one of these.

“It’s potholes everywhere it messed up my alignment on my vehicle,” West said.

She said the pothole was so massive that she almost got seriously hurt.

“Actually, we almost had a wreck coming off the expressway because the hole was so big that we almost ran into the back of another car due to the fact that it was trying to miss the hole,” West said.

So far, nearly 52,000 potholes were filled this year.

A spokesperson with the city of Memphis said crews repaired 63,000 potholes in 2018 and only 7,000 were reported by people living in the city.

We asked West if she reported the pothole.

“I didn’t because I’ve had more people complain about that they don’t fix it,” she said. “That they’ll deny you quicker than fixing the problem.”

City crews regularly monitor roads.

They told us they’re able to respond to reported potholes in less than two days and if your car suffers damage, you’re encouraged to file a claim with the city.

“It just really affected our everyday lives due to the fact they we have to come out of our pocket for unnecessary business when it could go to other things that we have to provide,” she said. “I have children.”

The city said to be sure to call 311 to report a pothole.

We called that number today to see how long it would take. They did connect us with someone fairly quickly.

