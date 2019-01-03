0 Memphis city leaders seeing record number of neighborhood watch grant applications

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis city leaders are doing a big push to get more community groups to take advantage of neighborhood watch grants and neighborhood watch programs.

Right now, they’re seeing record numbers in grant applications.

You can receive up to $2,500 in those grants.

FOX13 spoke with a man who’s a victim of crime about the impact those grants could have in his community.

“It was a scary experience that gun felt like a 100-pound weight,” said Jesse Brookins; a Frayser resident.

Brookins knows firsthand the impact neighborhood watch grants and watch groups could have in his community.

He was robbed at gunpoint 10 years ago in Memphis after he went to the bank to cash his paycheck.

“Got in my car and there’s a gun to the back of my head, he said give me everything you got so I did, he saw my wedding rings he wanted those too,” he said:

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Brookins said the person who robbed him was never caught.

Lia Roemer, the Memphis Neighborhood Watch Program Manager, said the city is seeing record numbers in applicants receiving the funding to improve their neighborhoods.

Twenty-seven applicants were approved for the grants recently.

“People are letting us know in the community that they’re not feeling as safe as they used to, and this is an added layer of prevention within the community,” she said.

Neighborhood Watch groups and faith-based organizations are a few groups that can apply. The grant money goes towards SkyCop cams and much more.

“You can use it for motion sensor lighting, private signage to let the neighborhood know that you’re under surveillance, you can use it for a youth crime prevention project for after school,” Roemer said.

Roemer encourages those who want to form a neighborhood watch group to recruit neighbors from their community first, then form leadership and contact your local police precinct.

Brookins said it’s something he wants to do in his Frayser community.

“I think that would be a great idea for the neighborhood, plus to watch the kids also, keep an eye on the kids make sure they’re not getting in trouble, keep an eye on neighbors houses,” she said.

You can apply for the grants twice a year but if you receive them both times, you have to wait a year before you can apply again.

The city is awarding more grants to approved applicants at city hall Jan. 29 at 5 p.m.

Other groups that can apply for these grants include homeowners’ associations, civic clubs and non-profits that have crime prevention programs for youth.

May is the deadline for the next round of grants.

To learn more about the program call 901-636-6628 or click this link.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.