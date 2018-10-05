Memphis city leaders waiting on results of hundreds of back-logged rape kits

More than 12,000 back-logged rape kits that have been tested over the last four years are almost complete.
Memphis Area Women's Council Executive Director Deborah Clubb said results from the last of the kits from the Memphis Police Department are underway.
According to information released from the City of Memphis, they are waiting to receive results back on the last three percent of the kits.
More than 400 arrests and 60 convictions have already been made from the backlogged rape kits, according to the Shelby County Attorney General’s Office.
They are still waiting on the results of 459 kits.
