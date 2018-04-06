0 Memphis club says 'black on black crime' is reason for not playing 'hard rap' music

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A popular Memphis nightclub has decided go in another direction days after violence erupted outside the venue.

Purple Haze Nightclub located downtown on Lt. George W Lee Ave released a statement Thursday morning stating there is a "bad element" associated with parts of the urban crowd scene, and they will no longer play "hard rap" music in the club.

Purple Haze Nightclub said they tried to accommodate more of a current rap driven crowd earlier this year after another club located on Beale Street decided to go in a different direction.

The nightclub later addressed the controversial comments and apologized:

"It has come to our attention that a recent Facebook post announcing a change in our musical entertainment was not well written by our social media manager and has been reported to be offensive. We have deleted the Facebook post and want to sincerely apologize for any language that was used that was taken as insensitive or offensive, as that was absolutely not our intent.



Our musical entertainment will focus on old school hip hop and Top 40 this summer as we continually work to bring you safe and enjoyable nightlife entertainment."

The shift in genres is happening just days after a woman identified as 38-year-old Choosey Parker was shot and killed in front of the club on April 3.

RELATED: Woman dies after shooting near Purple Haze, MPD says

Parker's aunt, Mary Trice, told FOX13 Parker was an advocate against gun violence, but that is what killed her.

27-year-old Alan Neal and 43-year-old Frank Tuggle have been charged in connection to the shooting.

Police have not told us if their charges will change due to her death, but they said this is now a homicide investigation.

Trending stories:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.